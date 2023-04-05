First National Corp MA ADV Sells 8,143 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 275,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 163,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 96,895 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,207. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

