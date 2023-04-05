First National Corp MA ADV Purchases Shares of 26,014 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,821,455. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.