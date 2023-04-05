First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 8,892 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,358,000 after acquiring an additional 274,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,535,000 after buying an additional 73,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,580,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,118,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,561,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after buying an additional 736,517 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

GSIE traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. 37,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,774. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $32.62.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.