First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 69 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $14.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,372. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $410.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.36.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.