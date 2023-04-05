First National Corp MA ADV Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.08% of American States Water worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

American States Water Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AWR traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $90.43. 5,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.41.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.