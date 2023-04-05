First National Corp MA ADV Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,194. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

