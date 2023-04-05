First National Corp MA ADV Grows Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 219.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,490,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

TFI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. 57,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.