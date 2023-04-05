First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt makes up 1.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,185,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,093,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,791,000 after buying an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after acquiring an additional 260,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 50,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,328. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

