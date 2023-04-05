First Merchants Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Motco raised its stake in Baxter International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Up 1.3 %

BAX stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $80.58.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.