First Merchants Corp Sells 134 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.29.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

