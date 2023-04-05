First Merchants Corp Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

