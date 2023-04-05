First Merchants Corp Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.