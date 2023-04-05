First Merchants Corp Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

