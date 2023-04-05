First Merchants Corp Has $2.09 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $165.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Articles

