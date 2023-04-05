First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT Lowered to $38.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.
First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 23,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,602. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,993 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Interstate BancSystem
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.