First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT Lowered to $38.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 23,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,602. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,993 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Stories

