Financial Contrast: Bakkt (BKKT) versus Its Competitors

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) is one of 77 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bakkt to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, meaning that its share price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt’s competitors have a beta of 5.87, meaning that their average share price is 487% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bakkt and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bakkt Competitors 278 1260 1867 67 2.50

Profitability

Bakkt presently has a consensus target price of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 50.31%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 34.58%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Bakkt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,054.21% 85.81% 75.71% Bakkt Competitors -75.80% 1.48% -0.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bakkt and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million -$578.10 million -0.21 Bakkt Competitors $3.46 billion $563.47 million 1.51

Bakkt’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bakkt competitors beat Bakkt on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

