Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $5.58 on Top Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $5.58 or 0.00020004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $187.65 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 412,183,198 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

