FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in FedEx were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $269.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.22. 2,376,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,990. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

