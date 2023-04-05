F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.90

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCIT stock opened at GBX 899.02 ($11.17) on Wednesday. F&C Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 769 ($9.55) and a one year high of GBX 992 ($12.32). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 942.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 920.08. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -955.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 43.72.

Insider Activity at F&C Investment Trust

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £991.82 ($1,231.77). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $208,280. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

