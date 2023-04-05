Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. 781,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.