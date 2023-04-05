Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 681 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $375.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $420.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.