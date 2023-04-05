Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Trading Down 1.4%

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05). 196,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 603,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.48.

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

