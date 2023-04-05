Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.04 and last traded at $80.04. 432,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,759,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

