Evercore ISI Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $46.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.0 %

BK opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

