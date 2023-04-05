EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Down 9.1%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 169,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 231,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

EverCommerce Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.94 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,307,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EverCommerce news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $31,757.70. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,307,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,181 shares of company stock valued at $384,934 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 336,272 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

