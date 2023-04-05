Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average of $138.36. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

