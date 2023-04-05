Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 142,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 80,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $16,108,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.27 and a 200 day moving average of $152.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

