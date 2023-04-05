Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $333,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $98.49. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

