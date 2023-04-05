European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down to $19.24

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $18.28. European Wax Center shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 297,394 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
European Wax Center Stock Down 7.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
Featured Articles
