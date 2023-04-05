European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down to $19.24

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $18.28. European Wax Center shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 297,394 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 71.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,744,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 729,261 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 102.7% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 672,289 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 57.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,749,000 after buying an additional 638,615 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 1,107.6% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 606,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after buying an additional 410,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

