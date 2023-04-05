Euler Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Euler has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Euler has a total market capitalization of $65.02 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00013608 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

