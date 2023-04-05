Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. 1,816 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Euclid Capital Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

