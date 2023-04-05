Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $1,913.52 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,913.52 or 0.06674771 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $230.50 billion and approximately $11.41 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00062750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00021936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00039916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017775 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

