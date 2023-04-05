Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.56. Approximately 192,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,227,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,493,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,791,000 after purchasing an additional 972,618 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,855,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

