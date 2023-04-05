Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $5.55

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.69. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 676,011 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQX has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. Analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.