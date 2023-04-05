Equinox Gold Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold Company Profile

EQX opened at C$7.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.23 and a 52-week high of C$11.46.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

