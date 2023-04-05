EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $103.56 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00004205 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004486 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003836 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001233 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,353,809 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,355,868 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.