EOG Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,084 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical volume of 7,043 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Ossiam grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.40. 775,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,362. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.