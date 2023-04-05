Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit Sells 16,000 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 0.5 %

ERII stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. 349,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Energy Recovery by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth about $1,067,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Energy Recovery by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Energy Recovery by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Recovery Company Profile

ERII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

