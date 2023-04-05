Energi (NRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $163,155.17

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $13.64 million and $163,155.17 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00063348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00040198 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,153,422 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

