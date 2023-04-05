Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.56

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.56 and traded as high as C$55.63. Emera shares last traded at C$55.15, with a volume of 2,588,636 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.00.

Emera Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$54.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00.

Emera Dividend Announcement

Emera Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.19%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

