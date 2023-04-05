Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Reduced by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $212,602,025. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

NYSE LLY traded up $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.71. 259,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

