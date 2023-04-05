Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 774 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Virtu Financial makes up about 1.9% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp owned 0.05% of Virtu Financial worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. 66,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,372. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Articles

