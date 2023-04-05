Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 518 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,825,000 after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,287,000 after acquiring an additional 214,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.07. 74,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

