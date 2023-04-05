Econ Financial Services Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after buying an additional 349,220 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,137,000 after buying an additional 153,916 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 331,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,155. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.