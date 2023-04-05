Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

ETY opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $14.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

