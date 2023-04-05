Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETG opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.