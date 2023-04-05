Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETG opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
