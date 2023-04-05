Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of EVT stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
