Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EVT stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 131,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.