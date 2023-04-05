Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

EFR opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

