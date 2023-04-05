Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.05.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.