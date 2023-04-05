Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
