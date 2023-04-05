Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 69,921 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.