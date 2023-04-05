Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 69,921 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

